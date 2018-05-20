Firm is shortlisted for award

Sleaford based Money-Minder.com has been shortlisted in the Retirement Planner Awards or the Best Individual Pensions Advice Firm of the Year in the Midlands.

The award is open to financial advice firms and wealth managers that offer advice on pensions and retirement options to individuals and Money Minder is down to the last five.

Managing director, Ray Black said, “I am delighted that we have been short-listed for this award as it reflects the hard work and commitment that my team puts in to advising our clients.

“In the submission process we had to provide detailed evidence of the work that we do and to differentiate our offering from that of other advisers.”

He added: “To have made the final five is a great endorsement of our approach so it’s fingers-crossed for the final decision.”

The awards are run by Incisive Media one of the leading financial publication houses,

The winner will be announced during a ceremony taking place on Friday 15 June 2018 at The Waldorf Hilton Hotel in London.