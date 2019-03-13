Food larder appealing for more supplies

Sleaford’s food bank is blaming the introduction of Universal Credit on a surge in demand for its services.

Rod Munro from Sleaford Community Larder says the benefit change is causing a dramatic impact on hard-pressed families, leading to them seeking food handouts.

Mr Munro said they received 53 referrals to their service in January and February 2018 to feed 111 people. That has doubled to 111 referrals this year to feed 220 people.

As a result, stocks of the charity based at the New Life Church in Mareham Lane are running low and they desperately need lots of: UHT milk, tinned potatoes and jars of coffee. They also need: tinned hot dog sausages, meatballs, ravioli, tinned meat, casseroles, curries and stews, jars of sauce – bolognese, sweet and sour, chilli, snack rice and noodles, tinned fruit, tinned custard or rice pudding, plus shower gel, shampoo and laundry tablets.

They do not need pasta, rice, beans or soup