Free information event for people living with Type 2 diabetes in Sleaford area

A free information event is to be held in Sleaford to support people living with diabetes.

Diabetes UK and South West Lincolnshire Clinical Commissioning Group (CCG), which represents Sleaford area GPs, are holding the free information event on Wednesday June 6, from 9.30am to 4pm to support people living with, or affected by, Type 2 diabetes.

It will be at Sleaford New Life Conference & Events Centre, on Mareham Lane, Sleaford. Experts will guide people through various aspects of diabetes and give them the tools and vital information needed to live well with the condition.

On the day, information will be available about the care people should be receiving and what questions to ask health care professionals, as well as advice about managing a healthy diet from local dieticians, and how to look after feet from a podiatrist. There will also be up-to-date information on the raft of services available locally.

In the UK there are now 4.6 million people living with diabetes, this includes nearly one million people who are currently living with undiagnosed Type 2 diabetes.

In South West Lincolnshire there are now more than 8,000 people diagnosed with the condition and it is estimated that 90 per cent have Type 2 diabetes, representing a prevalence in the area of 7.43 per cent. This is slightly above the Midlands average of 7.3 per cent.

Peter Shorrick, Diabetes UK Midlands Regional Head, said: “This event will really help people living with Type 2 diabetes from across Lincolnshire get to grips with managing their condition.

“It is a chronic condition which can lead to serious and life-threatening complications if not managed well. We know how important it is for people to have access to education, information and support in a way which is most beneficial to them.

“Most people living with diabetes spend around three hours a year with a healthcare professional, so understanding the condition and learning how to live well with it the other 8,757 hours per year is vital.”

Next month’s event is part of a two-year project between Diabetes UK and Lincolnshire’s four CCGs, funded by Lincolnshire County Council’s Health and Wellbeing Fund.

People living in the area will also receive an information pack and there are plans to set up peer support groups across the county.

Anyone living in Lincolnshire who feels they would benefit is welcome to attend. To book a place call 01922 614500 or visit www.sleafordlwdd.eventbrite.co.uk.