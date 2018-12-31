Help LIVES and get a free will

An emergency medical charity in Lincolnshire is teaming up with a regional law firm to offer a free will-writing service throughout January.

The offer from LIVES (Lincolnshire Integrated Voluntary Emergency Service) and Roythorne Solicitors coincides with Free Wills Month.

It will allow people to get a ‘simple will’ at Roythorne Solicitors for free in return for a donation of £100 or more to LIVES.

Roythornes would usually charge £300 for a simple will, but is waiving this fee for the month after choosing to support LIVES earlier in the year.

The offer is valid from December 31 to January 31 and can be redeemed by donating online at www.lives.org.uk/donate or calling 01507 525999, using the referral code ‘WILL18’.

Donors will receive a will voucher via email or post, which will be valid until June 29.

Full terms and conditions will be available on the LIVES website when the campaign launches on December 31.

A spokesman for LIVES said: “While January is a time of year for resolutions and getting things in order after the chaos of the festive season for many, it’s the busiest month of the year for LIVES responders, meaning that these donations will really help support LIVES at an important period to help keep people in Lincolnshire safe.”

Anyone who would like more information is asked to contact Sarah Lane at LIVES on 01507 525999 or slane@lives.org.uk