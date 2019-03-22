Lincolnshire could clinch £750 million investment on major projects

Lincolnshire could be set to receive at least £750 million in investment on its major developments following a trip by business leaders to France last week.

Lincolnshire County Councillor Colin Davies says the news was one of the positive stories to come out of the attendance of Lincolnshire Local Enterprise Partnership and Team Lincolnshire at the MIPIM international property event.

MIPIM is an annual four-day event which this year celebrated its 30th anniversary and was attended by more than 26,800 professionals.

Councillor Davie, who attended as a LEP Board member spoke at a brunch organised by Team Lincolnshire at which around 750 people attended.

He wouldn’t be drawn on the locations of the investment but said: “We were promoting a number of specific sites around business and commercial interest and two of those sites, which I’m very confident are going to come forward, they’re going to put £750 million into the Lincolnshire economy.

“We’re excited about delivering the big stuff which will make a difference in different parts of the county, not just Lincoln, but Grantham, Holbeach Skegness, Louth and Gainsborough will get a benefit from the work that we’re doing.”

Subscription to the LEP and Team Lincolnshire is paid for by private businesses and Councillor Davies said he had paid for the trip out of his own money, detouring to the event while on holiday in nearby Nice.

Lincolnshire has had a number of major developments come forward recently which have been touted for major investment including the garden village and two designer outlet centres in Grantham, the Western Growth Corridor in Lincoln, Holbeach Food Enterprise Zone near Spalding and the Quadrant in Boston.