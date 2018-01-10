Police object to new licence holder for village convenience store

Lincolnshire Police has raised objections to a proposed transfer of a premises licence for a convenience store and off-licence in Billinghay.

North Kesteven’s Alcohol and Entertainment Licensing Sub-Committee will meet next Wednesday to review the application to allow Mohammed Aamer Hussain to take over as premises licence holder and Designated Premises Supervisor of A and S Convenience store in Princess Square, Billinghay from Mr Clarin Thushyanthan Sebamalai.

In the report to committee members, it states Mr Hussain is the holder of a personal licence issued by Newark and Sherwood District Council.

However, Lincolnshire Police has objected referring to the fact that in September last year, Mr Hussain was given a £10,000 civil penalty notice by Immigration Officers for employing an illegal worker at the Spar shop in Caythorpe. The report states Mr Hussain is the sole director of the company that runs the Spar at Caythorpe. Mr Amir Sohail is the premises licence holder.

The civil penalty notice was imposed after a joint operation at the Caythorpe store on September 20 by Lincolnshire Police and the Home Office Immigration Enforcement Team acting on information that a man was working there without the necessary work permit. The man was found to be working and living their and checks revealed he had overstayed his permission to remain in the UK and had no lawful right to work.

The premises licence for the Caythorpe store was reviewed in November by South Kesteven District Council’s Alcohol, Entertainment and Late Night Refreshment Licensing Committee, issuing the licence holder with a severe and final warning as to his future conduct and behaviour and that any future incidents may result in his licence being revoked.

The police also refer to the fact that in November 2015 Mr Hussain and Mr Sohail were both directors of the company which controlled the A and S Convenience Store in Millview Road, Ruskington when the premises failed a test purchase during which a member of staff sold alcohol and tobacco to two 16-year-olds. It was discovered by officers that the member of staff who made the sale had overstayed his permission to remain in the UK and had no right to work.

The premises licence for the Ruskington store was then reviewed on February 3, 2016.

The North Kesteven Alcohol and Entertainment Licensing Sub Committee added conditions on the licence insisting on relevant training and right to work checks on all potential employees.

The police objection also states that Mr Hussain’s personal licence is in jeopardy because he has been required to pay the £10,000 immigration penalty. Lincolnshire police have asked Newark and Sherwood Council (who issued his personal licence) to consider using their new powers to suspend or revoke his personal licence.

The licensing sub-committee will decide whether to permit, reject or amend the change of licence at its meeting at NKDC offices.