Progress on Sleaford cinema discussions

Discussions have been held with potential operators in an ambitious bid to create a new multi-screen cinema in Sleaford.

North Kesteven District Council is actively working with partners to explore options for the development of the wider site between the Market Place and Money’s Yard, known as the ‘Heart of Sleaford’. Among the options being considered is a multi-screen cinema.

Work with partners and potential partners including detailed ‘soft market testing’ has established that the cinema concept is viable and work is now well under way with a view to making the key appointment of a cinema operator as soon as possible, says the council.

Earlier this year, the District Council agreed to the purchase of a 99-year lease for land to develop a cinema and public realm. The £1.5 million from the authority’s capital programme would help to provide a cinema and associated areas of public space, including a pedestrian footbridge over the River Slea connecting Money’s Yard to Market Place.

Coun Richard Wright, Leader of NKDC, said: “We and our partners are committed to seeing improvements being made in town centre and continue to work hard on the Heart of Sleaford project in particular.

“Town centres are changing and evolving and we want Sleaford to be a destination that people living in the town and surrounding area enjoy visiting and spending time in.”