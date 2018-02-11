Three charities to benefit from chip shop’s birthday

A locally-based fish and chip chain is hoping to raise a massive £30,000 for three charities to mark three decades in business.

The Elite Fish and Chip Company, a family-run and award-winning fish and chip business which has outlets in Sleaford, Ruskington and Lincoln, has announced plans to raise £30,000 for its 30th anniversary celebrations.

The Tweedale family moved from Huddersfield and opened their first shop in Ruskington in September 1988. To mark the occasion, the Elite is embarking on a year-long celebration with plans to raise money for the RAF Association, the RNLI and Sleaford Dementia Support.

Rachel Tweedale, d `irector at the company, said: “It was a remarkable achievement for us to raise £10,000 within just ten months for the Royal British Legion in 2016, after choosing it as our charity of the year.

“Two years on we’ve decided to raise the bar and saw this year as the perfect opportunity to not only make our fundraising target three times as big, but to also increase our efforts by opting to support three charities.

“It’s a massive step up from our previous charity work, which is why we’re urging our loyal customers to get behind us in any way they can to support these worthy causes.”

The company is getting behind the Wings Appeal, an ongoing fundraising campaign by the RAF Association.

Rebecca Davies, corporate and major gifts manager at the charity, said: “We are so pleased to be one of the Elite’s chosen charities in the RAF’s centenary year.

“It’s only through essential fundraising efforts that we can continue supporting current and former Royal Air Force personnel and their families whenever they are in need.”

Sarah Whattam, community fundraising manager at the RNLI, said: “We depend on such support to help us meet the cost of saving lives at sea.

“Our volunteer lifeboat crew members give their time for free, but they need training, well-maintained equipment, lifeboats and shore facilities. The money raised by the Elite will ensure that our crews can continue to save lives quickly, safely and effectively.”

Sleaford Dementia Support gives support to people living with dementia in Sleaford and surrounding villages.

Bex Mezzo, secretary of the charity, said: “We only started a year ago but unfortunately, dementia touches so many lives. This will enable us to help more people with dementia and their carers, that can only be good for local people.”

Find out more at www.elitefishandchips.com