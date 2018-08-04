Visitors to Heckington Show learn more about local activities marking end of First World War and new book launch

Heckington Show saw the launch of the Heckington 100 Project in the heritage area dedicated to the centenary of the end of the First World War.

The project led by Andrew Key will run from now until November 11 - Armistice Day.

Barry Carleel, Sandra Carlell and Andy Key from Heckington 100 EMN-180730-150835001

There will an exhibition over the weekend of August 11 and 12 at St Andrew’s Church and on the evening of Saturday August 11, at 7.30pm, amateur historian Charles Raphael will be returning to the church to present a lecture on The Great War. The event is free to attend. Also launched at the show was a new book by Heckington resident Pat Banister and Yvonne Harby of Sleaford on the First World War dead who appear on the village memorial. Mr Banister said: “I started it back in 2012, hoping to have it ready for 2014, but missed that and then Andrew Key asked if we could launch it for Heckington 100.”

The book looks at each person’s service record, the family they left behind and their lives before the war. Copies are available by emailing Mr Banister: kx_roleineg@btopenworld.com