‘World first’ in spice supply to benefit Sleaford food firm

Business is the spice of life for a Sleaford food firm - which is set to supply spice from India - in a ‘game-changing’ venture.

Sleaford Quality Foods (SQF), which celebrates its 50th anniversary this year, will supply customers with spices direct from the largest spice processing facility in India.

Sleaford Quality Foods managing director James Arnold.

The firm, which supplies high-quality ingredients to the food industry, says it will take the supply of spices to ‘a new era’.

SQF’s parent company Jain Farm Fresh announced it is opening a new state-of-the-art facility in India that will bring forward a ‘world-first’.

At 14,000 m2, it will be the largest spice processing facility in India, and the only integrated spice facility from drying to milling in the world.

James Arnold, managing director of Sleaford Quality Foods, said: “This is a game-changer for us and, more importantly, our customers. The new facility will provide sustainability at all stages of the process through Jain’s unrivalled contract farms scheme. Spices will be harvested, farmed, dried and processed on-site and the plant has the capability to produce 100 per cent steam-sterilised products.”

Sleaford Quality Foods’ commitment to Fairtrade is also enhanced by Jain Farm Fresh’s approach. The spices processed in the new facility will be sourced via contract farming from more than 5,000 farmers.

James added: “We are now able to offer our customers the most comprehensive testing procedures anywhere in the UK, and a technical back-up unequalled across the industry with a total focus on the journey from farm to fork

“We look forward to working with customers old and new to take spice production and supply into a whole new, exciting era.”

Sleaford Quality Foods was set up in 1968 by William and Betty Arnold and is currently headed up by their son James. The company is now operating on the world stage from its base in Sleaford. Earlier this year, the firm expanded into a new eight acre site on Woodbridge Road.

Sleaford Quality Foods specialises in the supply over 650 dried and dehydrated food products from vegetables, fruits, herbs and spices, rice’s, pulses and vegetables through to seasonings and core ingredients. It also has its own Chef William foodservice brand.