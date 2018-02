Construction work in Brant Broughton and an estate agent with an office in Sleaford have been recognised at an annual awards ceremony.

The 2018 Greater Lincolnshire Construction and Property Awards saw GEDA Construction’s work in High Street, Brant Broughton, named Residential Development of the Year and Pygott & Crone (which has a branch in Sleaford) crowned top agent.

Picture: Chris Vaughn Photography.