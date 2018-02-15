Charitable vision sees opticians win award

A campaign to give poor children overseas the gift of clear vision - and to inspire local pupils to help - has seen a Sleaford-area opticians awarded.

Lunettes Opticians won the the Association of Optometrists (AOP) Award for the Optometrists School Recycling Campaign.

The campaign encouraged hundreds of pupils from 12 county primary schools to collect over 1,000 glasses on behalf of Vision Aid Overseas, a charity which helps people in developing countries to see.

Optometrist and Lunettes practice director, Tushar Majithia, said: “The whole practice team, local schools and the community as a whole got behind this campaign and so it’s great to have all their effort and support recognised. I would like to thank everyone who took part in this campaign by collecting and donating old or unwanted glasses which will go a long way in making a difference to someone’s quality of life.

He added: “Our campaign not only helped such a worthy cause, it also helped educate and raise the awareness of the importance of eye care and having regular eye tests.”

Local schools which took part included Ancaster, Welbourn, Cranwell and Caythorpe primary schools, Little Gonerby CoE Infant School, Ruskington Chestnut Street CofE Primary School and Winchelsea Primary School,