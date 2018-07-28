Church benefits from quilters and crafters

Following the great success of their first Exhibition of Work in 2016, Cranwell Contemporary Textiles Group and the Crafty Ladies Quilting Group held their second combined exhibition and sale of their work at the weekend.

The Saturday and Sunday event was held in Cranwell’s St Andrew’s Church and the Village Hall.

Exhibition of textiles at Cranwell Village Hall and Church. L-R Sandra Berry and Rosie Lundgren with traditional quilts in the church. EMN-180723-103335001

St Andrew’s Church hosted a display of quilts and other small items which reflected the traditional aspects of quilting, made up using many familiar patterns.

The Village Hall housed the contemporary quilts, original designs using many mixed media techniques like home dying, stamping and printing of fabrics as well as stitching.

There was also a display area of felted items and textile items which group members have produced from workshops run by experts were also on show.

Hilary Proctor from the organising team said: “The weather was very kind and brought many people out to support us over the two days in both St Andrew’s Church and the Village Hall.

“There were many positive comments on the quality of the work exhibited and on the wide variety of skills being shown, which included a felting demonstration on Sunday.

“We haven’t as yet worked out the final amount of money made, but we are hopeful that we can again donate a significant sum to St Andrew’s Church.”

A range of items made by the members were on sale as well as a trade sales table run by Little Brown Mouse Fabrics and Crafts from Leasingham.”

Along with money from refreshments, they hope to have made enough to equal last year’s significant donation.