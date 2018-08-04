COLUMN - A great deal to celebrate

The NHS in England treats more than 1.4 million patients every 24 hours SUS-180407-091055003
W ithout wanting to tempt fate, August  has got a lot to live up to because July  will be a tough act to  follow.

Every month is busy for us in one way or another at Lincolnshire Community Health Services NHS Trust but there has been a great deal to celebrate over the last few weeks.

The month kicked off with numerous activities in honour of the NHS’s 70th anniversary, including various tea parties, raffles, balls and dinner dances, all organised by our various community-based teams across Lincolnshire.

Celebrations are still ongoing but I’m confident that between them, our staff will have raised thousands for our Charitable Funds and other worthy causes.

I was really humbled to be able to be among those representing Lincolnshire to attend the special NHS70 service at Westminster  Abbey with Maria Storti,  one of our long-serving matrons.

July also saw us welcome a team of inspectors from the Care Quality Commission (CQC), who have been undertaking a ‘Well Led’ inspection on our organisation as a whole.

This is a new style of inspection, which is  carried out through a series of one-to-one meetings,  focus groups and other  visits.

These run alongside the more traditional inspections relating to care that you may have read about previously, which are still undertaken within core services.

Early feedback has been positive but we await the final outcome of the inspection.

We look forward to sharing the findings with you all in due course.

Andrew Morgan is the Chief Executive of  Lincolnshire Community Health Services NHS  Trust