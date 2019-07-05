Appeal to find teenage boys after young girl grabbed in woods in Sleaford

Police would like to speak to two teenage boys, after one of them is reported to have grabbed a young girl in woods in Sleaford

According to Lincolnshire Police, the incident is said to have taken place in a wooded area at Boston Road recreation ground at around 3.30pm on Sunday.

Police say: “Two girls aged seven and eight were on the Recreation Ground, near to the wooded area on Boston Road, Sleaford, when they went missing for 15 minutes or so before they were reunited with parents.

“During this time, the girls have spoken to two boys, believed to be in their teens. One of the boys is reported to have grabbed one of the girls by the shoulders.”

The girls are said to have not been physically harmed in the incident, but officers want to hear from these teenage boys or anyone who was in the area who saw the incident or who may have seen the boys and girls together.

You may also know the identity of the two teenage boys involved.

Call police on 101 with incident number 356 of June 30 with information for the attention of DS Mason.