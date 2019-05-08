Boys chased in park by ‘killer clowns’

Two young boys have been left traumatised after being chased through a village park by a gang of ‘killer clowns’.

Mother of one of the boys, Katy Cookson-Price, has spoken out to make other parents aware of the incident which she believes was a group of at least eight older teenagers dressed as creepy clowns.

It happened on Monday at Leasingham playing field at around 2.05pm.

Mrs Cookson-Price said: “My 12-year-old son and his friend were playing football. They could hear laughing in the bushes and thought it was a bird. They ignored this and carried on playing.

“One clown came out from the opposite side of the playing field, stood still and stared at them then started to walk towards them.

“Then another seven or eight came out dressed as clowns. They started to chase them.

“My son and his friend ran home, a lady walking a dog saw my son and his friend running, according to my son, but he is not sure if she saw the clowns and I don’t know who she is.”

Her son described them as five to six feet tall and could have been teenagers or adults, she said.

“We are having a tough time settling him. He said they were all in masks and clown suits with blood on them. I trust my son to be sensible, he is very kind and caring and he was enjoying a game of football in what I thought was a safe space and now he will not leave my side.”

She said it has left her son feeling unsafe, as he already suffers from anxiety. She added: “I think it was kids messing around personally, probably bored, but you never know.”

She hoped those responsible are ashamed of themselves, saying: “Parents please be vigilant. My son felt his life was in danger. What seems like a harmless joke is not to him.”

The police have been informed. A police spokesman confirmed receiving the report of anti-social behaviour which they were looking into.

The ‘killer clown’ craze hit the UK six years ago when a man dressed as a clown started scaring people in a Northampton park, mimicking the Stephen King movie, It