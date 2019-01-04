Burglars disturbed while breaking into farm buildings at Digby

Police are investigating an attempted burglary of a farm in Digby.

Lincolnshire Police say they received a report that workshops and outbuilding locks were broken but intruders were disturbed at the farm on Fen Road in the village at about 10.20pm on Wednesday (January 2).

PCSO Nicole Page of the Sleaford Rural North Neighbourhood Policing Team said it is believed that a silver Audi A4 was used in the incident.

If you have any information on this, call Lincolnshire Police on 101 quoting incident number 431 of 02/01/19.