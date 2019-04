There has been an attempted burglary over the weekend in Blankney.

According to Lincolnshire Police, between 3.30pm on Friday and 12.30pm on Saturday someone has damaged the back door of a property on Village Street in Blankney in an attempt to pry it open.

They were unsuccessful and police are now appealing for any information about the incident.

You can call them on 101 quoting Incident 177 of April 21 or call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.