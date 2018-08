A caravan has been reported stolen from a property at Wellingore

The caravan is said to have been stolen from the driveway of a residential property on Pottergate Road, Wellingore and a metal fence was also taken, according to PCSO Kat Szaban of the local policing team.

It is said to have happened some time between 12.30am and 12.44am this morning (Monday)

If you have any information, contact policem on 101 quoting incident number 56 of today or call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.