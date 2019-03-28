Cash taken in Potterhanworth break in

Police are seeking information about a burglary which is rpeorted to have taken place in Potterhanworth yesterday (Wednesday).

A back door was forced at a residential property on Barff Road between 7.30pm and 8.15pm, say police.

Once inside the place was searched and a quantity of cash was stolen.

If you have any information that may assist enquiries, contact Lincolnshire Police on 101 and quote incident number 392 0f 27/03/2019. Alternatively you may wish to inform Crimestoppers UK, on 0800 555 111.