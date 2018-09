Thieves are said to have broken into a shed in Horbling and stolen a chainsaw.

The Stihl MS240 saw was taken overnight Tuesday/Wednesday after the lock was prized off a garden shed at a property on Spring Lane, Horbling.

If you have any information on this incident, call 101 quoting incident 146 of 26/09/18. Alternately call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.