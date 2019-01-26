Commissioner will learn how to be advanced driver

A challenge to undertake an advanced driving course has been given to the county’s Police and Crime Commissioner by one of the UK’s leading road safety charities.

Inspired by Marc Jones’ decision to hold a road safety summit in 2017, the Institute of Advanced Motorists - now IAM Roadsmart - has invited the PCC to take an advanced driving course and test.

The IAM believes the course will give Mr Jones valuable insight into road safety issues as he strives to tackle the problem of deaths and injuries on Lincolnshire’s roads.

Mr Jones will undertake at least ten hour-long driving sessions accompanied by a qualified observer before taking a test with an examiner – usually a former traffic officer.

Last year 53 people across the county successfully passed their advanced test - less than the number of fatal casualties on Lincolnshire’s roads during the same period. Learning better driving skills could be a crucial step in reducing the number of serious crashes on the county’s roads, according to IAM Roadsmart volunteer observer Richard Hardesty.

Mr Hardesty said: “It’s clear Mr Jones is committed to addressing this problem and undertaking the course himself can only deepen his understanding of a complex issue.

“So many people simply pass their normal driving test, often in their late teens, then that’s it until they stop driving. It takes great courage, self-awareness and a sense of responsibility to take on further training off your own back.”

IAM Roadsmart is a registered charity and campaigns on road safety issues on behalf of members. Mr Jones said he welcomed the opportunity to learn and is excited about the challenge ahead.

“I am a great believer that if you want to understand an issue you have to roll your sleeves up and get involved,” he said.

“I’m excited to take on the challenge and improve my own driving skills but key for me is to learn from the experience and use the knowledge to help me in my efforts to reduce the pointless waste of lives our communities suffer as a result of accidents.”

“I am shocked that only around 60 people a year take the training and test through IAM here in Lincolnshire and I would love to see many more.”

Go to www.iamroadsmart.com/courses