According to Lincolnshire Police, trespassers have caused damage at the old Folkingham airfield, near Aslackby.

Sometime between 9am and 4pm on Saturday October 20, the intruders have been on the site of the disused airfield and damaged the locks of two metal containers, say police.

Contact 101 quoting incident 300 of October 20 if you can assist with police enquiries. Alternately call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.