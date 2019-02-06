Jewellery and passports stolen in Harmston burglary

Police are appealing for witnesses jewellery and passports were stolen and many other items damaged in a burglary of a home in Harmston.

According to PCSO Paul Flannigan of Washingborough and Metheringham policing team, the break in of the ‘secured’ property on Vicarage Lane, Harmston, occurred while the occupier was out between 8am and 12.45pm on Monday, February 4.

If you have any information that may assist enquiries, contact Linconshire Police on 101 and quote incident 196 of February 4. Alternatively, you may wish to inform Crimestoppers UK on 0800 555 111 .