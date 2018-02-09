Lawnmower and marquee stolen in Billingborough burglary

Thieves have made off with a lawnmower and a marquee in a burglary in Billingborough.

According to Bourne and Billingborough Neighbourhood Policing Team, during the last two weeks a Mountfield SP470 lawnmower and a 2.5m x 3m grey marquee have been stolen from a detached residential garage in Whiteleather Square, Billingborough.

* Also between January 22 and February 1 the pumping station at Billingborough Fen has been damaged.

An outside light was smashed and a steel door was forced open causing damage to it and its lock. Nothing was stolen.

The damage has since been repaired.

If you can assist with enquires call 101, alternately call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.