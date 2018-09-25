Lincolnshire Police warn about fraudsters offering tax refund

Lincolnshire Police are warning residents about a fraud currently targeting the area whereby victims receive an email claiming that they are due a tax refund.

People are warned that HMRC will never contact you be email, text message or telephone call regarding a tax refund or penalty.

You can report something suspicious to HMRC’s phishing team by forwarding texts to 60599 (you will be charged the network rate) or via email to phishing@hmrc.gsi.gov.uk

You can contact the HMRC security team if you think you have given any personal information in reply to a suspicious email or text. Include brief details of what you disclosed (for example name, address, HMRC User ID, password) but do not give your personal details in the email.

Contact the HMRC security team by email at: security.custcon@hmrc.gsi.gov.uk