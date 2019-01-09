Man charged with begging outside shops in Sleaford

A man has been arrested and will appear before magistrates charged with begging from passers-by in Sleaford

Insp Ian Richardson, officer in charge of policing in North Kesteven, said: “We had received a number of reports from the public and partner agencies that, in the town centre at various locations, people have been begging, particularly over the festive period and into the New Year.”

He continued: “There are a number of male and female adults involved. They generally ask for change. I am pleased to say that on January 7, following a report from the public, my team were able to locate a male outside of Sainsburys, in the act of begging, who had been advised of his conduct the day previously.”

Insp Richardson said Leopoldo Giampa, 49, has been charged with two counts of begging and is to appear at Magistrates Court in due course.

Sleaford Police had posted a warning to residents on social media only a few days before saying that they had received reports of begging in Sleaford, stating that this is an offence under the Vagrancy Act and can be linked to other crime.

Other locations where people had been seen begging included outside the Iceland and Boyes stores.

Insp Richardson added: “I would urge the public to continue reporting such incidents to us, so that we are able to follow up and take action where possible.”