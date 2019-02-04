Man is jailed for six years for abuse of teenage girl

A man convicted of the sexual abuse of a teenage girl has been jailed for six years at Lincoln Crown Court.

Justin Barnes, 46, of Station Road, Metheringham, denied the offences but was found guilty by a jury following a trial.

Judge Simon Hirst ordered him to be placed on the sex offenders’ register for life. He also barred Barnes for life from working with children and vulnerable adults.

The judge, passing sentence, told Barnes: “Plainly your offending is so serious that only an immediate custodial sentence can be passed.”

Barnes was found guilty of assault by penetration, three charges of sexual assault and two further charges of sexual activity in the presence of a child. The offences occurred between January 2014 and March 2017.

During the trial the jury heard that he sexually assaulted the victim on a number of occasions and also performed a sex act in front of her.

Ian Way, in mitigation, said: “There is little I can say about the verdicts. Mr Barnes had a trial and he cannot therefore expect any discount of his sentence.

“Whilst he has previous convictions they are old and not of this type.

“He is a man who has worked throughout his adult life.”