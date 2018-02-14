Nurse accused of falsifying documents in order to steal morphine

A nurse repeatedly altered patient records and forged the signatures of other staff to steal morphine from the hospital where she worked, a jury was told.

Kimberley Cooper, 39, of Tomlinson Way, Ruskington, is alleged to have falsified morphine entries relating to 20 patients over 40 different occasions.

The thefts were discovered after stock records showed seven ampoules of the powerful pain killer had gone missing from the ward where Cooper worked in just one day, it is claimed.

It is alleged Cooper had become reliant on the Class A drug following her own medical problems and was stealing it for herself.

Cooper is accused of “abusing her position” while working on a gynaecology ward at Lincoln County Hospital between October 2013 and July 2014.

Justin Wigoder, prosecuting, told the jury at Lincoln Crown Court: “Nurses are in a position of trust in a variety of ways, one of those is to make sure patient records are accurate.

“The prosecution say because what has happened, and what can be proved to have happened by a handwriting expert and other evidence, is that Miss Cooper has been falsifying, forging and altering patient records and the hospital’s drugs books.

“She is doing that because she is stealing the morphine, most likely for herself.”

Mr Wigoder told the jury morphine is so powerful that it is classified under the Dangerous Drugs Act as a Class A drug which puts it on the same level as heroin, crack and cocaine.

“It follows that hospitals which use morphine as pain relief have to keep it very securely and have a number of checks and balances in place to ensure that is carefully controlled,” Mr Wigoder added.

The court heard Cooper was a nurse on Branston Ward at Lincoln County Hospital, a gynaecology ward whose patients did on occasions require morphine for pain relief.

Mr Wigoder said all transactions relating to morphine sulphate required two signatures from the nurse who drew up the medication and another witness, and were recorded in the ward’s Controlled Drugs Record Book.

“If you are going to steal morphine you need to make quite a lot of false entries,” Mr Wigoder told the jury.

“You will hear from a handwriting expert there is strong evidence that it was Miss Cooper who was making those false entries.”

The prosecution also allege “it is significant” that there are no alterations in the drugs record books when Cooper was on sick leave between 20 April and 7 July, 2014.

Mr Wigoder said: “The simple fact is that while she is off alterations don’t appear in the books.”

It is alleged that Cooper falsified three morphine entries for one patient who had already been discharged from the hospital.

“Fairly obviously you can’t give drugs to someone who is no longer in hospital,” Mr Wigoder told the jury.

On another occasion it is alleged that records showed a female patient was prescribed 45 milligrams of morphine when she in fact received just 20 milligrams.

A doctor also said he would only prescribe individual morphine doses of ten milligrams and that any doses of 15 milligrams in his name would have been forged, the jury heard.

The morphine stock records were checked after seven ampoules were found to be missing at the end of the day on 14 July, 2014.

Mr Wigoder told the jury: “From the 11 November 2013 until the 14 July 2014 with the gap I have told you about (when Mrs Cooper was off sick) the records in relation to 20 different patients have been forged and over 40 different occasions.

“In total 430 milligrams of morphine were stolen.”

Mr Wigoder added: “This is where the real harm of the case comes, because any doctor or any nurse looking at that patient would not know that medication had not been proscribed.”

Cooper was initially arrested on 15 July, 2014.

Mr Wigoder said: “She denied any part in this and said on some of the days she had not been at work.”

He told the jury although this may have been correct on some occasions, she would have been at work the following day.

“We can show she had the opportunity to alter the records and steal the morphine,” Mr Wigoder said.

Giving evidence nurse Jane Gilbert, who worked on the same ward, admitted there had been a previous incident where one ampoule of morphine had gone missing and Miss Cooper was not working.

Nurse Gilbert confirmed she did notice a crossing out in the drugs register when she signed it herself at 5pm on 14 July, 2014.

She said: “I said that there was a crossing out and that we would be in trouble.”

Cooper denies one charge of theft, four charges of forgery and one charge of possessing a Class A drug.

The trial continues tomorrow (Thursday).