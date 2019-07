A pensioner is to face a jury trial next year accused of causing a fatal crash.

Marilyn Cook denied a charge of causing the death of Mary Marshall-Sheriff by careless driving when she appeared before Lincoln Crown Court today (Friday).

The charge follows a fatal collision on the A17 at Heckington on August 9 last year.

Cook, 72, of Scott Green Crescent, Gildersome, Leeds, was granted unconditional bail to appear back before the Crown Court for a trial scheduled to begin on March 6