Police are appealing for any information regarding a commercial burglary overnight on Friday to Saturday in West Road, Billingborough.

Contact police on 101 referring to crime number ref 19000280454 if you can assist the investigation or saw anything suspicious.

Another commercial burglary happened the same night in Burghley Street, Bourne (Crime reference 19000280456)

