Police are investigating a report of criminal damage to a car in Boothby Graffoe.

The incident is said to have happened on Blacksmiths Lane between 10pm on Friday and 11am on Saturday when the passenger side of the car was scratched.

If you have any information, contact police on 101 quoting incident number 170 of August 11 or call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.