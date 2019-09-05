Police issue public appeal for witnesses after man attacked by Alsatian in village near Sleaford

Lincolnshire Police are appealing for witnesses or anyone with information about a dog attack on a man while out running in a village near Sleaford.

Officers are seeking help after exhausting other lines of enquiry about the incident that happened at around 10.30am on Friday, July 26.

A man in his 50’s was out jogging near Kelby Lodge in the village of Kelby, near Wilsford, when an Alsatian attacked and bit him on his thigh.

The police appeal states: “A young boy then attended and took control of the dog. The victim required stitches and medication. Investigating officers want to hear from anyone who witnessed this incident.”

You can contact police by calling 101 quoting the reference 256 of July 26, or email force.control@lincs.pnn.police.uk putting the reference 256 of July 26 in the subject box. Or you can also get in touch anonymously via independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or online at crimestoppers-uk.org