Police issue warning after fraudster impersonating an officer targets Sleaford victim

Lincolnshire Police are issuing a renewed warning after fraudsters impersonating police officers have targeted a resident in the Sleaford area.

Operation Signature is a recently launched operation focused on identifying and protecting vulnerable victims of fraud in Lincolnshire.

In a new alert today (Monday) the force has warned via its social media sites: ”We’ve received a report of police impersonation fraud in the Sleaford area.

“A police officer will never ask you to provide bank details, transfer money or withdraw money as part of an investigation. Please warn elderly family members and friends.”

Criminals impersonating the police and HMRC officials use different tactics to defraud victims, including leaving voicemails demanding callbacks and threatening automated messages.

Always check via a trusted source.