Police looking for new deputy

Lincolnshire Police is advertising for a new Deputy Chief Constable with a salary of £116,718 plus allowances.

The vacancy has arisen after the announcement by existing Deputy Chief Constable Craig Naylor that he has decided to retire in June after more than 30 years of police service, the last two with Lincolnshire Police.

Mr Naylor said in a Tweet: “I have had a great journey with amazing experiences working with heroes every day.

“I look forward to the last 10 weeks and hope to help any applicants for the DCC role.”

Mr Naylor previously served with Police Scotland where he held the role of divisional commander for Specialist Service which includes all firearms, public order, search and dogs.

A significant amount of his career has been spent in the Criminal Investigation Department including intelligence, major crime and public protection at Detective Superintendent level.

The advertisement for a fixed term appointment has been posted on the force’s own website.

It states: “Lincolnshire Police are seeking applications for the position of Deputy Chief Constable from ambitious senior police officers.

“Lincolnshire Police covers a large rural area and delivers performance above our resourcing. We have a strong track record of innovation, embracing change and new ideas, and we are looking for someone who wishes to seize a genuine opportunity to pioneer change.

“In addition, we have a major strategic partnership with G4S for the delivery of many of our services; a position that still remains relatively unique within the police service.”

The force adds: “The role of the Deputy Chief Constable is a hugely rewarding one as it offers the overall responsibility for the delivery of operational policing and change and also the strategic challenges on a national stage.

“You must be an innovative leader with a track record of successfully completely change programmes. You must be able to provide effective leadership and contribute to the overall direction of Lincolnshire Police delivering the Chief Constable’s vision for Lincolnshire as set out in the “Distinctively Lincolnshire” strategic plan.”

Deadline for applications closes at midday on Friday, April 26, followed by a shortlisting of applicants and interviews on May 8.

Any candidates wishing to discuss details with Chief Constable Bill Skelly can call 01522 947454 or email Michaela.freeman@lincs.pnn.police.uk. Application packs are available from the Resourcing Team on 01522 558235 or Resourcing@lincs.pnn.police.uk