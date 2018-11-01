Police warn of fake BT staff calls to householders

Lincolnshire Police are issuing a warning after receiving a number of reports from victims of a scam where a criminal contacts members of the public via telephone, claiming that they work for BT.

Police spokesman Sharon Horne says: “The criminal often claims that there is a problem with your internet connection or Wi-Fi router.

“In some instances the criminal has asked for card details, access to a computer or laptop, or assistance in joint working with the National Crime Agency (NCA). This is fraud.”

She says:“If you receive this type of call please report it to Action Fraud on 0300 123 2040. For police support or assistance please call 101.

“You can contact BT Customer Service on 0800 800150.

“Please help us spread awareness of this fraud by speaking to your friends and family members. Elderly members of public are often the target of this type of fraud.”