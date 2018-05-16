Rising trend in Lincolnshire builder’s merchants being targeted by fraudsters

Detectives in Lincolnshire have been investigating a recent rise in fraudsters targeting builder’s merchants.

Fraudsters are believed to order materials from merchant sites to be delivered to an address, and the goods are then paid for over the phone by credit cards.

The con artists then turn up themselves to collect the pre-paid materials claiming they now need them urgently. It is believed that the credit card used is obtained by illegal means.

Detective Sergeant Simon Gunn, from Lincolnshire Police’s Economic Crime Unit, said: “We are eager to issue this warning so that anyone working in this industry can be better prepared, and be in a position to report an incident to us as soon as it happens.

“Yesterday (Tuesday), we arrested a 26-year-old man who has now been released under investigation, and we are eager to hear from anyone who believes they have been the victim of such incidents as the one described above.”

If you believe you are the victim of such an incident, report it on 101, or by calling the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at Crimestoppers-uk.org.