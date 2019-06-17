Shop lifter convicted by magistrates

A 39 year old man arrested for three shop lifting offences has been convicted at Lincoln Magistrates Court.

Paul Mason, of Mount Pleasant, Sleaford, was given a three month prison sentence suspended for 12 months and an exclusion order to not enter Sleaford for 12 months.

Mason had pleaded guilty last month to a shop theft from Tesco’s Northgate store in Sleaford.

He was arrested on May 14 and charged with two further thefts in Sleaford - one from the Co-op food store and one from Sainsbury’s.

* A male from out of the Lincolnshire Police area has been arrested by Northamptonshire Police in relation to the theft of a BMW and two sets of number plates from the Heckington area on June 3.

Enquiries are ongoing at this time, according to police.