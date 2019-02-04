Six people arrested in drugs raids by police in Sleaford

Police drugs raids were carried out in Sleaford at two properties last week.

Police say they executed warrants on Wednesday and Friday on Eastgate and Mount Pleasant in Sleaford.

Insp for North Kesteven, Ian Richardson said: “This action was taken on the back of intelligence received from the community and we wanted to send a clear message that drug dealing isn’t acceptable in our community.

“As a result of the warrants, six people have been arrested and have been released under investigation. A quantity of drugs and cash were seized from both locations.

“I ask that people continue to report such activity and when we have sufficient intelligence, action will be taken.”