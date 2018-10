Police are appealing for witnesses after a thief snatched a handbag through an open window.

The incident was reported in Barley Close, Metheringham, and is said to have happened at about 7.50pm on Thursday, September 27.

If you have any information that may assist police enquiries, contact 101 and quote incident number 313 of 01/10/18. Alternatively, you may wish to contact Crimestoppers UK on 0800 555 111.