Thieves sledgehammer their way into petrol station to steal cigarettes

Thieves have smashed their way into a petrol filling station shop and made off with cigarettes.

The smash and grab raid happened between 11.10pm and 11.23pm on Sunday night, say Lincolnshire Police, when the confident thieves actually went off to get heavier tools to break into the cigarette counter at the Bye Pass Filling Station on Station Road in Metheringham.

They are first said to have broken the glass panel in the UPVC front door, but were unable to gain access to the cigarettes.

They went off for about eight minutes, then returned and used a sledge hammer to batter their way into the cigarette counter.

If you have any information, contact police on 101 quoting incident 30 of October 1 or call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.