Thieves steal batteries from fleet of district council dustbin lorries causing delays to today’s waste collections

Thieves looking to steal batteries have crippled North Kesteven’s fleet of dustbin lorries, meaning delays to collections today (Wednesday).

There will be delays in bin collections in North Kesteven today following a break-in at the authority’s Metheringham depot on Sleaford Road last night Tuesday).

A total of 28 batteries and connectors were stolen from refuse collection vehicles, says a council spokesman.

The council says it is working with its suppliers to get the lorries back on the road. It is expected that all vehicles will be out by 10.30am.

Coun Richard Wright, Leader of NKDC, said: “We’re extremely disappointed that someone has done this and disabled the valuable community service.

“We are working closely with Lincolnshire Police to identify those responsible.

“We are proud of the response of our team and suppliers in making sure collections still take place today.”

If you have any information contact police on 101 quoting incident number 36 of today (Wednesday) or call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

This comes after batteries were stolen from a front garden on Princess Square in Billinghay around midday on Thursday, February 1. On that occasion a white van driven by a man had been seen in the area acting suspiciously.

* In another incident at Metheringham an old washing machine was taken from a garden on Sleaford Road between 11am and 11.26am yesterday (Tuesday).

“It is believed that offenders have used a vehicle for this,” says PCSO Kat Szaban of the neighbourhood policing team.

If you have any information contact police on 101 quoting incident 350 of February 6 or call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.