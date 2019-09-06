Two men arrested less than an hour after forklift goes missing

Swift justice has been delivered after a ‘Teleporter’ style forklift was reported stolen last night (Thursday) from Caythorpe.

With the fight against rural crime hotting up in the county as Operation Galileo relaunches for the autumn/winter season, two men are said to have been arrested on suspicion of theft within an hour of the forklift being reported missing just after 8pm.

A Lincolnshire Police spokesman said: “Within the hour we were with the vehicle.

“With the assistance of our faithful Police Dog Boris, two men (aged 34 and 35), were located and arrested on suspicion of theft.”