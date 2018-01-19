Village post office hit twice in three days by burglars

Police are appealing for information after burglars targeted at a village Post Office shop twice in three days.

The incident is said to have happened at 1.16am this morning at the garage and post office on Cliff Road, Wellingore.

According to PCSO Sarah Kennedy of Sleaford Rural North policing team, the raiders have damaged the front door by ‘unknown means’ but failed to get in before making off in a vehicle.

It is believed the same burglars were returning after targeting the same shop on Tueaday night between 11.08pm and 11.14pm.

On this occasion they forced the front door of the shop and succeeded in stealing a quantity of cigarettes. They left the scene in possibly the same vehicle.

If you have any information that may assist enquiries, contact Lincolnshire Police on 101 and quote incident number 464 for January 16 or incident 42 of January 19 or call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.