Welder stolen from farm workshops at Metheringham Fen

Thieves have cut off locks on a farm workshop in Metheringham Fen to steal an electric welder, police say.

The incident is reported to have happened some time between 12.55pm and 1pm yesterday (Thursday, January 10).

The thieves are said to have cut the locks on a keysafe to activate the electric shutters before taking the electric welder. At this point it is unknown if anything else has been taken.

The intruders are believed to have made off in a vehicle but there is no description at this time.

If you have any information, contact police on 101 quoting incident number 201 of January 10 or call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.