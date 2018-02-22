Driver leaves pushchair behind

Sleaford Police are looking for the owner of a child’s pushchair that appears to have been left behind in a street in town yesterday evening (Wednesday).

According to an appeal on the police’s social media, the pushchair was found in Westgate.

An officer states: “It would appear somebody may have loaded their car and left the pushchair most possibly by accident.

“It is being kept safe.

“If this is yours please contact PC 679 Harris on 07973846922 or ring 101 quoting incident number 309 of 21/02/18.”