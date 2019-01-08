Drone and police dogs used to find missing vulnerable man in Sleaford Wood

A police drone was in action over Sleaford in the early hours of yesterday morning (Monday) when it assisted in successfully locating a vulnerable missing person.

A number of officers including dog handlers as well as the drone equipped with thermal imaging camera attended the area around Sleaford Wood and Beech Rise at about 2am after concerns were raised for the safety of a missing person.

Police say a man was found in the woods and detained under the Mental Health Act.

Lincs Police Drones tweeted: “Fantastic result overnight for our 24hr thermal drone operators!

“Direct find of a vulnerable missing person at high risk of harm in woods near Sleaford and great teamwork with Lincolnshire Police Dog Section again guiding in the handler. #dronesforgood”