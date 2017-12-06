Caythorpe Primary School joins multi-academy trust

Caythorpe Primary School has converted to academy status and joined Grantham’s Community Inclusive Multi Academy Trust (C.I.T).

Following a period of consultation, the governing body of the school met on October 19 to consider all of the information and feedback gathered and to make a final decision about the school’s future.

The school receives a ‘Good’Ofsted rating at its inspection in March this year.

At this meeting, it was agreed that the school would convert to an academy as part of the Community Inclusive Trust.

Head of School, Katie Brockington, said: “I am really excited about Caythorpe Primary School joining C.I.T. and converting to become an academy. We will maintain our all-important individuality whilst benefitting from a supportive extended family.”

She said: “I am confident that C.I.T. will open new doors for the school to ensure that pupils and staff continue to move forward and achieve their full potential.”

Caythorpe joining C.I.T moves the number of schools within the trust to nine - Grantham Additional Needs Fellowship (Ambergate Sports College and Sandon School), Isaac Newton Primary School in Grantham, The Spalding Special Schools Fellowship (The Priory School and The Garth School), The LEARN Teaching School Alliance, The John Fielding Special School in Boston and Poplar Farm Primary School in Grantham.

Peter Bell, C.I.T. chief executive, added: “Over the past 14 months, staff from C.I.T. have been working in partnership with Caythorpe’s governors to provide interim leadership for the school.

“They have provided high levels of challenge and support to improve outcomes for the pupils. I am delighted that Caythorpe has converted to an academy, this will cement the relationship between C.I.T., Caythorpe Primary and the local community.”