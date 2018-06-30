European gold medal athlete inspires

Richard Buck, part of Great Britain’s gold medal winning relay team at the European Indoor Championships in 2013, paid a visit to children of Osbournby Primary School last week.

He gave an inspiring talk in assembly where he shared that he had wanted to follow in the footsteps of an athlete who visited his school when he was a child.

The children shared a number messages from their experience with Richard:

“If you make a mistake, don’t give up. Keep going and finish.”

“You don’t need a lot of talent to achieve something big — you need to work hard to do it and to get better and better.”

“Having talent gives you opportunities — it’s what you do with it that matters.”

Richard also worked with each class, leading a fun PE lesson.

The school has just achieved the School Games Gold Mark Award for this year. The Government scheme rewards schools for their commitment to the development of competition and into the community.