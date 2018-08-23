GCSE RESULTS: Kesteven and Sleaford High School

Staff and pupils at Kesteven and Sleaford High School are celebrating a strong set of GCSE results

The school is celebrating the ‘fantastic achievements’ of its GCSE students today (Thursday, August 23) in a year of significant national change, both in terms of grading of the majority of GCSEs and more challenging syllabus content.

Sleafoord and Kesteven High School students collecting GCSE results. Megan Grimmer 17. EMN-180823-112052001

An impressive 16 students achieved at least 9 GCSE results each at A*/ A /grade 7+.

Head teacher Josephine Smith said: “I am absolutely delighted that students’ hard work paid off for them.

“Throughout the year students felt like guinea pigs under revised government systems. Students had to prepare for examinations where very few practice papers were available whilst teachers had to assess students’ work with very limited advice from the Department for Education on what graded work looked like in practice.

“Teachers and mentors worked really hard to support students through a time of change: building their confidence was key.

Sleafoord and Kesteven High School students collecting GCSE results. L-R Aimee Hickingbotham 16, Amy Enever 16. EMN-180823-112042001

“These are excellent results and students across the year group can be extremely proud of themselves. Their hard work means they are really well placed for their A level studies.

“Our students combined their studies with busy extra-curricular lives whether that’s been competing in events such as international sports competitions or regular commitments to local voluntary work.

“I would like to thank all staff, and parents too, for their hard work and support in helping our students achieve such an outstanding set of results whilst at the same time becoming such well-rounded young people.

“Whilst it is fantastic to celebrate the highest achievers who have worked so hard to achieve success, the path to examination success isn’t always smooth for some and every student who has met their potential should be so proud today.”

Sleafoord and Kesteven High School students collecting GCSE results. L-R Emily Marsh 16, Erin Fountain 16, Katya Allen 16. EMN-180823-112311001

Sleafoord and Kesteven High School students collecting GCSE results. Molly Sheppard 16. EMN-180823-112032001

Sleafoord and Kesteven High School students collecting GCSE results. L-R Maisie Lee 16, Olivia Pick 16, Sophie Pacey 16. EMN-180823-112021001

Sleafoord and Kesteven High School students collecting GCSE results. L-R Adele Smith-Wood 16 and Leigh Gray 16. EMN-180823-112010001